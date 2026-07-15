NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Canucks' Elias Pettersson And Predators' Jonathan Marchessault

Teams could still prefer the Canucks to retain part of Pettersson's $11.6 million average annual value. However, if his performance improves this season, he could become more enticing to clubs seeking a skill center. With the salary cap expected to rise in 2027-28 to $113.5 million and to over $123 million in 2028-29, his contract might not be as much of a deal-breaker going forward.