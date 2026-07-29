NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat And Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj

Could Alex DeBrincat depart the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent next summer? Could Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj be traded to an Eastern Conference club?
It's been two weeks since the Detroit Red Wings announced Steve Yzerman was out as their GM. So far, there's no sign that they're close to naming his replacement.
Most of the media focus was on how Yzerman's departure as GM would affect Dylan Larkin's trade request. It also raised speculation over Alex DeBrincat's future with the Red Wings.
DeBrincat, 28, is a year away from UFA eligibility. That prompted questions about his tenure in Detroit over a month ago, with The Fourth Period's Dave Pagnotta claiming several teams (including his former club, the Chicago Blackhawks) were making inquiries about his availability.
Some observers wondered if the management change might lead to DeBrincat's departure as a free agent next July, but Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now believes otherwise. While he doesn't rule out the possibility of the high-scoring winger joining a new club next summer, he considers it unlikely.
Duff believes DeBrincat will stay put as long as the Red Wings pay fair market value to sign him to an extension. He pointed out that the skillful left winger is a Michigan boy who loves playing for the Wings and is surrounded by family.
How much fair market value for DeBrincat will be has yet to be determined. However, Leo Carlsson's league-leading $18 million average annual on his new five-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks has set the benchmark for talented scoring forwards.
DeBrincat currently earns an average annual value of $7.875 million. Since joining the Red Wings in 2023, he's led them in total goals (107, including 41 in 2025-26) while sitting second in points with 222.
Another 40-goal season could push DeBrincat's asking price up to around $15 million annually.
PuckPedia indicates the Red Wings currently have $63.233 million in projected salary-cap space for 2027-28. That number will be reduced somewhat when current RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson signs his new contract, but the Wings will still have plenty of room to re-sign DeBrincat.
How high they’re willing to go to do so remains to be seen.
Speaking of RFA defensemen, Arber Xhekaj still hasn't signed a new contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The 25-year-old completed a two-year deal worth an average annual value of $1.2 million.
A popular figure with Canadiens fans for his physical style, Xhekaj's future in Montreal has become a concern. Some pundits point to his limited ice time as proof that head coach Martin St-Louis doesn't trust him enough in big-game situations.
TVA Sports last week cited Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, who claimed the Philadelphia Flyers have been eyeing Xhekaj for some time.
However, Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News doesn't see the big defenseman as a fit with the Flyers. He noted that they already have enough physicality on their blueline with Simon Benoit and Nick Seeler, as well as recently acquired defensive forward Garnet Hathaway.
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