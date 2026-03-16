NHL Rumor Roundup: Maple Leafs Face An Off-Season Of Uncertainty

A miserable season for the Toronto Maple Leafs reached its low point last Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks.
Captain Auston Matthews suffered a season-ending injury from a knee-on-knee hit by Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas. None of Matthews' teammates on the ice attempted to confront Gudas, generating outrage in Leafs Nation.
Meanwhile, Gudas received a five-game suspension. He'll be in the Ducks' lineup when the two clubs face off again on March 30, and for the remainder of the season as they attempt to nail down a playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he believes Matthews could take some time during his recovery to think about his future with the Maple Leafs. He noted that Leafs management had touched base with the Matthews camp in early February, but expects they could revisit those discussions over the next couple of months.
PuckPedia indicates that Matthews is signed through 2027-28 with a full no-movement clause. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs' poor performance this season, his season-ending injury, his teammates' failure to square up to Gudas, and the overall uncertainty hanging over the franchise could raise questions about how long he intends to stay in Toronto.
Changes are likely coming to the Leafs front office, coaching staff, and perhaps the roster this summer. While Matthews could decide to stay put and see things through, other players could find themselves the subject of off-season trade chatter.
Matthew Knies could be among them. The 23-year-old power forward was rumored to have been the target in the Montreal Canadiens' failed attempt to swing a significant deal before the March 6 trade deadline.
Once the media in Toronto and Montreal got over their collective surprise, the reaction to the rumored deal was skepticism.
Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun considered Knies to be the type of player the Maple Leafs need if they intend to rebuild the roster. He suggested management should instead decide if veteran core players such as Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly can lead the Leafs to playoff success.
James Mirtle of The Athletic believes Knies should only be traded if he fetches an elite center (such as Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues) or an excellent defenseman. Meanwhile, Jean-Charles Lajoie of TVA Sports doesn't see the Canadiens parting with top prospect Michael Hage to get Knies. He also pointed out that a new Leafs GM could prefer hanging onto the big young winger.
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