NHL Rumor Roundup: Maple Leafs' Potential Trade Candidates

As the NHL's Olympic break approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs are second-last in the Atlantic Division.
The Leafs are seven points out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth, with a 3-5-2 record in their last 10 games. That has their followers expecting management to become sellers by the March 6 NHL trade deadline.
On Jan. 28, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun listed forwards Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton and Calle Jarnkrok and defenseman Troy Stecher as trade candidates given their eligibility for UFA status on July 1.
Of that group, Koshan believes the 29-year-old McMann could fetch the best return. He carries an affordable $1.35-million cap hit. With 18 goals and 31 points in 55 games, he will exceed his career highs of 20 goals and 34 points in 2024-25.
Koshan suggested the Maple Leafs see what value defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Carlo have in the trade market.
The 34-year-old Ekman-Larsson is signed through 2027-28 with an average annual value of $3.5 million and a 16-team no-trade list. Carlo, 29, has a year left on his contract, with the Leafs carrying $3.485 million of his $4.1 million average annual value, and has an eight-team no-trade list.
According to The Hockey News' David Alter, Carlo prefers to remain with the Maple Leafs. He's enjoyed his time with the club and is optimistic about their future. Nevertheless, Alter suggested that Carlo could attract attention from clubs seeking a right-shot defenseman.
On Jan. 30, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman speculated that McMann and Laughton could draw attention in the trade market. He also mentioned that some observers might wonder about team captain Auston Matthews' future in Toronto.
Matthews, 28, has two more years remaining on this contract. That has raised questions about his commitment to the struggling Leafs beyond this season. Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun felt that they must determine what they have in Matthews and whether those remaining years in his deal are worth investing in, or whether they should consider moving him.
On Saturday, Friedman followed up by saying that Maple Leafs management reached out to the Matthews' camp, who indicated that he remains committed to the club despite their current struggles. He also said that the Leafs have started trade conversations around the league, but nothing "earth-shattering" had been discussed.
Simmons believes management must also have a discussion with Morgan Rielly. The 31-year-old defenseman's performance has declined noticeably over the past two seasons. He's signed through 2029-30 with an average annual value of $7.5 million and a full no-movement clause.
The downturn in Rielly's play made Simmons wonder what he might fetch in the trade market. At this stage, they might get a second-round pick and a prospect in return, and that might involve the Leafs retaining part of his cap hit in the deal.
