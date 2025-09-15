NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Martin Necas, Rasmus Andersson And Yegor Chinakhov

Recent speculation over the futures of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov overshadowed Martin Necas' contract situation with the Colorado Avalanche.

Like McDavid and Kaprizov, Necas is UFA-eligible next July. If those two end up staying with their respective clubs, the 26-year-old right winger will become one of the most prized players in next summer's free-agent market.

Corey Masisak of The Denver Post recently included Necas' contract negotiations among his 10 biggest questions facing the Avalanche this season. He believes they must get him signed to a deal that works for them now and after superstar defenseman Cale Makar's next contract goes into effect.

Otherwise, Avalanche management must consider a trade. Masisak believes their asking price for Necas will be expensive, considering he was part of the return from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Mikko Rantanen trade in January.

The Denver Gazette's Evan Rawal was asked if Necas would re-sign with Colorado before Kaprizov does with the Wild. He doesn't rule out the possibility of him waiting to see what Kaprizov gets before putting pen to paper with the Avalanche.

Speaking of pending UFA players, Rasmus Andersson recently returned to Calgary and spoke with the local media regarding his future with the Flames.

Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun reported the 28-year-old defenseman is eager to start this season despite it potentially being his last with the Flames. He denied a report from earlier this summer claiming he'd only accept a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights, calling it “fake information,” and doesn't believe his situation will be a distraction for his teammates.

Austin thinks Andersson will be moved at some point before the March 6, 2026, trade deadline. However, he pointed out that Flames GM Craig Conroy hasn't closed the door on a contract extension.

Meanwhile, in Columbus, Yegor Chinakhov hasn't rescinded the trade request he made two months ago. Nevertheless, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic indicated last week that the 24-year-old center's situation hasn't reached the point of no return.

While GM Don Waddell remains open to moving Chinakhov for the right offer, he noted that the young forward was among the first players to return to Columbus for training camp and appears to be in excellent shape.

Waddell is taking that as a positive sign. However, Chinakhov must meet with coach Dean Evason before training camp opens this week to discuss the “misunderstandings” that prompted his trade request.

