NHL Rumor Roundup: Will Kirill Kaprizov Re-Sign With The Wild Or Test The Market?

The NHL world was abuzz on Wednesday when Bleacher Report's Frank Seravalli reported that Kirill Kaprizov rejected an eight-year, $128-million contract extension offer from the Minnesota Wild.

With an average annual value of $16 million, the 28-year-old left winger would've become the highest-paid player in the NHL. Or at least, until Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid signs his next contract, but that's another story for another day.

Kaprizov is UFA-eligible next July and earns an average annual value of $9 million on his current contract. He also has a full no-movement clause.

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic reported Wild GM Bill Guerin attempted to calm nervous Wild fans, claiming talks between the two sides were ongoing.

“We love Kirill. We want to keep him here,” Guerin said. “I have a good relationship with his agent (Paul Theofanus), and we are still in talks. We are not panicking or anything. This is just part of negotiations.”

Appearing on the Wild podcast 10,000 Takes, Guerin claimed Seravalli's information didn't come from the club nor from Kaprizov's agent. However, he didn't deny that the Wild made that big offer or that the winger had rejected it.

Naturally, this situation raised questions about where the two sides go from here.

Russo and Smith wondered if it meant that the Kaprizov camp felt he could get more money on the open market unless the Wild is prepared to raise their offer. They also pondered the possibility that it could signal the beginning of the end of the superstar's tenure in Minnesota.

Kaprizov's contract situation will have far-reaching consequences. It'll set the market for comparable wingers. It could also affect McDavid's negotiations. The Oilers' captain is the best player in the league. Whatever Kaprizov gets, McDavid could seek more.

The Hockey News' Michael Traikos speculated that Kaprizov and McDavid could be after a shorter term rather than more money. With the salary cap projected to rise significantly in the coming years, both players could set themselves up for a chance at becoming the highest-paid player four or five years from now while still in their prime.

However, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman doesn't believe Kaprizov wants a short-term contract, preferring instead a deal for as long as possible. He also speculated that the winger's camp could be getting signals from another club suggesting they could offer more, but any team doing so would risk violating the league's anti-tampering rules.

A report out of Russia claimed the Wild had asked Kaprizov for a list of his preferred trade destinations. However, RG.Org's Marco D'Amico cited sources close to the Wild denying this, saying they have not and will not approach Kaprizov for a trade list.

D'Amico's source also claimed the Kaprizov camp would prefer something in the range of $18 million and $19 million. They could also wait to see what McDavid's next contract looks like.

