NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Oilers Go Big-Game Hunting? Could The Canadiens Move A Roster Player?

The Edmonton Oilers' recent re-signing of superstar Connor McDavid to a two-year extension with the same $12.5 million annual average value as his current deal provides them with salary-cap flexibility for next season.

With their recent addition of free-agent forward Jack Roslovic and their status as a Stanley Cup contender, some observers wonder if they might make a significant addition before the March 6 NHL trade deadline.

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal observed that some Oilers fans are wondering if their club might target struggling teams in the hope of adding another star to the roster, such as power forward Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres.

However, Staples doesn't anticipate the Oilers will make a major addition this season. He pointed out that the club is up against the $95.5 million salary cap, and they have little to trade except their 2027 first-round pick.

Staples also noted that the only Oilers with cap hits over $2 million lacking no-trade protection are defensemen Evan Bouchard and Brett Kulak, and starting goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Bouchard isn't going anywhere after signing a lucrative long-term extension this summer. There are no better options in the trade market to replace Skinner as their starter, and Kulak won't fetch much of a return.

Staples suggested that the earliest opportunity for the Oilers to make a big move is next summer. That's when they can put their cap space to work in the free-agent market.

Meanwhile, in Montreal, Canadiens fans are wondering what other moves their club has in store. They recently re-signed Lane Hutson to a team-friendly eight-year extension and extended the contracts of management honchos Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes.

Most of the focus is on defenseman Mike Matheson, who is UFA-eligible next summer. However, some fans wonder if a couple of other players might become trade candidates.

Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette was recently asked if the Canadiens might move veteran winger Brendan Gallagher to clear cap space and create room to promote a promising young forward. The 33-year-old right winger is signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $6.5 million and a six-team no-trade list.

Another reader asked Cowan if the Canadiens might use defenseman Jayden Struble as a trade chip to address other roster needs and make space for an up-and-coming blueliner.

Cowan doesn't see either player moving this season. He believes Gallagher still has value to the Canadiens with his gritty play, experience and leadership. The uncertainty over Matheson's contract status and David Reinbacher's ongoing injury issues should keep Struble in Montreal for now.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.