Oilers Shakeup: Roslovic Joins Top Six, Solid Forward Surprisingly Benched

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, and Jack Roslovic will seemingly see his first action in an Oilers' jersey. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer tweeted the lineups from the team's morning skate, and Roslovic is in, skating on the top line with Matt Savoie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Interestingly, that means an Oilers forward will be pushed down the lineup. Noah Philp appears to be the odd man out.

Roslovic getting into the lineup is not going to come as a shock. Philp coming out might be more surprising considering the way he's played in two games for the Oilers and after having scored his first NHL goal against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Philp is also primarily a center, while Roslovic is a winger.

Trending Stories:

Cap Crunch And New Additions Put Oilers' Key Depth Pieces In Jeopardy

Jack Roslovic’s First Words As An Oiler Carry A Clear Theme

Roslovic Signing Shows Oilers Learned From Skinner And Arvidsson Deals

That means a much bigger line shake-up.

The Oilers appear to be abandoning the first line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Trent Frederic, bumping Frederic down to the third line and putting him at center. He will play with Vasily Podkolzin and Kapseri Kapanen, giving Edmonton and fast and skilled crash-and-bang line that feels more suitable to Frederic's strengths.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mangiapane gets the bump up to the top line. He has played well, scoring two goals in two games after signing a two-year free agency deal with the team this summer.

Ike Howard remains in the lineup, despite not getting on the board offensively.

Things remain mostly the same on the blue line, with the exception of Troy Stecher coming in for Alec Regula. Regula has played well, but got rocked two times in the game against Vancouver. This change could be about getting Stecher reps as much as it could be about giving Regula a chance to sit after a tough game.

Stuart Skinner will get the start in goal and Calvin Pickard will back him up. Skinner is looking for a rebound performance after a decent game against the Flames, but a game in which he made a costly error playing the puck which allowed the tying goal. The Oilers eventually lost that game in a an eight-round shootout.

Oilers Injury News

Mark Spector reports that head coach Kris Knoblauch said on Tuesday that he “hopes” to have Mattias Janmark back for the weekend, Jake Walman back for Thursday night, and Regula on the weekend.

The date of Nov. 1 still holds for a Zach Hyman return from LTIR.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.