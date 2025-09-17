NHL Teams Give Injury Updates On Bruins' Pastrnak, Leafs' Domi, Lightning's Paul And 10 Others

As training camp kicks off and NHL pre-season games begin this weekend, teams have been providing injury updates on their players.

While a chunk of them might only miss some pre-season action, others will likely miss the start of the season and longer.

Players Hopeful For The Season Opener

David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney informed reporters that superstar right winger David Pastrnak will not skate for the first few days of training camp. Sweeney said he’s dealing with a little tendonitis but should be in full practice as early as next week.

Max Domi, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving announced center Max Domi tweaked something in his lower body and likely won’t be a full participant at training camp. However, no reports suggest he won’t be ready for opening night.

Simon Edvinsson, D, Detroit Red Wings

According to Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, defenseman Simon Edvinsson will be out for a couple of weeks due to a lower-body injury. Nonetheless, the team expects the 22-year-old to be ready for the season opener.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres

After the Buffalo Sabres signed Alexandar Georgiev to a one-year deal, some suspicions about Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s health kicked in. Turns out the 26-year-old goaltender is dealing with something.

"There's no alarms right now, but there was a tweak where he didn't feel great," Sabres GM Kevyn Adams told reporters.

Five Burning Questions Heading Into NHL Training Camps

As NHL training camps open across the NHL, there are unfinished contract business, lineup projections, rookies looking to earn a spot and pending signings and trades.

Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar provided updates on three players, and MacKenzie Blackwood was one of them. The goaltender had apparently dealt with something over the summer and has been rehabbing it along the way. He’s been listed as week-to-week and hopeful for the Avs’ season opener on Oct. 9.

Samuel Girard, D, Colorado Avalanche

Samuel Girard is another player for the Avalanche who will miss time with a lower-body injury. Although the 27-year-old D-man will miss a part of training camp, the expectation is that he’ll be ready for opening night.

Jordan Greenway, LW, Buffalo Sabres

During the off-season, Sabres left winger Jordan Greenway faced a setback in his recovery from an injury that affected him last season. He received a second surgery in July to treat his injury. It’s expected that he’ll be cleared to play around opening night.

Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch's situation is minor and day-to-day.

“He may not be out there tomorrow or the next day or two, but nothing significant,” Adams said. “Just a little bit of a minor thing.”

Liam O’Brien, LW, Utah Mammoth

Liam O’Brien has been listed with a week-to-week, lower-body injury. It’s unclear exactly when O’Brien is expected to return, but that’s the report supplied by Utah Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny.

Out To Begin The Season

Tomas Nosek, C, Florida Panthers

Tomas Nosek went through knee surgery at some point in the summer.

“It’s going to be months, for sure,” Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito said.

Update on Matthew Tkachuk injury timeline, Tomas Nosek to be out 'several months'

The Florida Panthers are going to be without a pair of forwards for an extended period of time.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk’s injury has been known for some time now. On Wednesday, Zito predicted that the 27-year-old left winger could be out until around December as he deals with a serious lower-body injury.

“Don’t hold me to that. My internet medical degree,” Zito told reporters.

Logan O’Connor, RW, Colorado Avalanche

Logan O’Connor underwent hip surgery sometime in June of this past off-season. Per coach Bednar, Colorado’s right winger will remain out of the lineup until the early stages of November.

Nick Paul, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois revealed that center Nick Paul is coming off surgery from Friday to treat an upper-body injury. The team expects the 30-year-old to be out until November.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.