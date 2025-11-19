NHL Unveils Rangers And Panthers' Winter Classic Uniforms

The Florida Panthers brought back the "leaping panther" as the New York Rangers continue their Centennial theme for the NHL's 2026 Winter Classic uniforms.

The NHL and Fanatics unveiled the uniforms for the southernmost outdoor game in league history, scheduled for Jan. 2, 2026, at loanDepot Park in Miami.

This will be the Panthers' first outdoor game and the Rangers' sixth regular-season outdoor matchup.

For Florida's first foray into a Winter Classic uniform, the Panthers' crest is a vintage take of the "leaping panther" the team wore on primary uniforms from its inaugural season in 1993 to 2016. Florida also used a modernized version of the crest for its 2021 Reverse Retro jersey. The crest features felt and chain stitching.

The jersey also pays tribute to South Florida's military heritage, with decorative stitching with chevrons.

On the rear hem loop, a rat silhouette honors the team's tradition of throwing rats onto the ice after wins.

As for the Rangers, their uniform resembles their blue Centennial jersey being worn this season during their 100th season. For the Winter Classic, the NHL and Fanatics introduced a vintage-white version that honors the franchise's traditional light jersey.

While the Centennial jersey front reads "Rangers," the Winter Classic sweater reads "New York." The left shoulder features the "NYR" initials inside an apple to honor the Big Apple. Bold oversized stripes on the sleeves and hem resemble the Centennial jersey as well.

The Rangers have not lost a regular-season outdoor game yet, going 5-for-5 since 2012 with two Winter Classic wins and three Stadium Series victories. They've outscored their opponents 21-13 in that span.

They did, however, lose an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 27, 1991, on a temporary rink built over the parking lot of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Temperatures were in the mid-80s F, or nearly 30 C.

The temperature in Miami is not expected to be that warm, but it likely won't be that far off. But loanDepot Park, home of MLB's Miami Marlins, has a retractable roof that's expected to be closed for the four days it'll take to build the rink and open for the practices and game.

