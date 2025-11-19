Florida Panthers uniforms for 2026 Winter Classic revealed

We’re less than six weeks away from the 2026 Winter Classic.

This year’s edition takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, with the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers on Jan. 2.

On Wednesday, the NHL revealed the uniforms for both the Panthers and Rangers.

Florida’s home jerseys are red and have a very throwback feel to the uniforms that the Panthers wore back when they called the 305 home.

Here are the details on the uniforms, according to the Panthers themselves:

“The Panthers NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to Florida’s hockey history and local military ties. The jersey features a vintage take on the original “leaping panther” crest, executed with felt and chain stitching that evoke hockey’s traditional craftsmanship. The same craftsmanship is apparent in the shoulder patch of the jersey. The jersey's design, which includes decorative stitching with chevrons, is inspired in part by South Florida's military heritage. Lastly, the jersey’s rear hem loop features the silhouette of the Panthers' rat, honoring the team’s beloved and long-standing tradition of throwing rats onto the ice after home victories.”

The jerseys will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. online at FLATeamShop.com

They will also be available to purchase in person at Pantherland, both at Amerant Bank Arena and the Baptist Health IcePlex.

Additional photos of the uniforms can be found below:

