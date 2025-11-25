NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Hellebuyck's Injury Changes The Race

The same goaltender won the NHL's Vezina Trophy in each of the last two seasons.

Connor Hellebuyck was undoubtedly "the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position," even winning the Hart Trophy last season.

In this Vezina Trophy power ranking, Hellebuyck makes an unsurprising appearance, but he is surrounded by other netminders who don’t have a reputation in the Vezina conversation.

In fact, aside from Hellebuyck, only one other goalie on this list has even earned a Vezina Trophy vote in their career so far.

Judging from this ranking, the Central Division has the best goaltending in the NHL, by far. This list doesn't include Minnesota Wild netminder Jesper Wallstedt, either. Starter Filip Gustavsson is still playing more often than Wallstedt, but the backup has had an unbelievably strong month, with three shutouts, a 6-0-2 record, 1.94 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

Here are my top five Vezina Trophy candidates as of Nov. 25, with some emphasis on their play in November.

5. Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are a brand-new hockey team this season compared to previous campaigns. That change has a lot to do with exciting young skaters such as Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and William Eklund.

However, don’t forget about goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who is emerging as a core piece of the Sharks.

The 23-year-old has already made a career-high 14 appearances this season. In that span, Askarov has an 8-5-1 record, .913 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average.

After a slow start to the season, the Russian netminder has won seven of his last eight starts, four of which he posted a save percentage higher than .970. In November, he’s second in the NHL in save percentage at .959 percent.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 151.00/+15000

4. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

After making our top five in the Hart Trophy rankings, Logan Thompson has slightly dropped in play, but he still deserves a mention in the Vezina Trophy conversation.

Thompson's performances this season have been a big reason why the Capitals are in the top 10 in goals against this season.

In 16 starts this season, Thompson has a 2.16 GAA, .912 SP and 9-6-1 record. After being snubbed from Team Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, he hasn't given Canada's brass a good reason to keep him of the Olympic team this time around.

The 28-year-old has had solid numbers over the last four seasons, but now, as a full-time starting goaltender with Washington, he's looking to blow all his previous bests out of the water.

Furthermore, BetMGM has Thompson as the current favorite to win the Vezina.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 4.00/+300

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Hellebuyck, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner, had another solid start to the season.

In his 11th NHL campaign, the 32-year-old has put up a 2.51 GAA, .913 SP and 8-6-0 record in 14 games.

But Hellebuyck's chances of the Vezina three-peat took a hit recently. He needed surgery to treat a knee injury that had been nagging him since training camp. He's expected to be out of the lineup for four to six weeks.

Up to this point of the season, Hellebuyck has stood tall in the crease for Winnipeg and has been a Vezina contender. Whether he'll still be in the race once he returns remains to be seen.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 29.00 (+2800)

2. Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche

Scott Wedgewood was forced into the Colorado Avalanche's starting job to start the season.

Mackenzie Blackwood was set to be the starter, as he was last year. But he missed October while he finished recovering from an off-season surgery.

However, while Blackwood has posted a respectable .911 SP and a 2.47 GAA in four games in November, Wedgewood has held onto the starting duties, with six games this month.

Wedgewood, 33, is on an eight-game winning streak, helping the Avalanche lead the NHL. With that streak comes an impressive 13-1-2 record for Wedgewood, the most wins in the league.

The Brampton, Ont., native has a .918 SP and a 2.09 GAA, which could earn him the Vezina Trophy if he keeps it up.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 23.00 (+2200)

1. Spencer Knight, Chicago Blackhawks

Spencer Knight's been the backbone between the pipes for the Blackhawks ever since they acquired him and a 2026 first-round pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick last season.

While his 7-5-3 record may not be as impressive as others on this list, Knight has been standing tall for the Hawks and is a key factor in the team having a 10-8-4 record.

In 15 starts, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.38 GAA and a .924 SP, which is the best save percentage in the NHL among goaltenders who have featured in more than eight contests.

The name of Knight’s game has been consistency so far this season, with just five performances that saw save percentages below .900. His 15.5 goals saved above expected lead the NHL as well, according to moneypuck.com.

BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 10.00 (+900)

