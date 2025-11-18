NHL Waivers: Flames Claim Beecher, Tomasino Hits The Wire

The Calgary Flames claimed forward Johnny Beecher off NHL waivers from the Boston Bruins, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

In addition, Friedman reported that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Maxence Guenette were placed on waivers.

With Beecher being a 2019 first-round pick carrying a cheap $900,000 cap hit, it is not necessarily surprising that he was claimed. It is no secret the Flames need help on offense, sitting last in the NHL with 2.10 goals-for per game.

In six games this season with the Bruins, 24-year-old Beecher scored one goal and had a minus-1 rating. Last season, he had three goals and 11 points in 78 games.

Tomasino could very well generate some interest on waivers, as he is also a 2019 first-round pick and is still just 24 years old.

While he has recorded just one assist in nine games this season with the Penguins, he also had 11 goals and 23 points in 50 games for them last season after being acquired from the Nashville Predators. He also had 20 points in 41 games for Nashville in 2023-24.

Teams looking for help on offense could consider taking a chance on Tomasino with a low-risk waiver claim. This is especially so when noting that he has an affordable $1.75-million cap hit.

As for Guenette, he was just acquired by the Flyers from the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for defenseman Dennis Gilbert. He has yet to play a game this season, as he was an RFA before signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Flyers following the trade.

Guenette has recorded zero points and a minus-2 rating in eight career NHL games, with his last NHL appearance being during the 2023-24 season with Ottawa.

