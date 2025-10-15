NHL Waivers: Panthers Claim Sebrango From Senators

The Florida Panthers claimed defenseman Donovan Sebrango off NHL waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Sebrango, a 23-year-old who grew up in Eastern Ontario, played two games for the Senators to start this season while fellow left-handed blueliner Tyler Kleven was injured. Sebrango recorded a fight, one hit and one shot while averaging 15:14 of ice time. He also played his first two NHL games last season, but he's yet to record a point.

Last season on the AHL's Belleville Senators, Sebrango had eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. He brings speed and feistiness to his game.

For the Panthers, Sebrango's arrival comes after defenseman Dmitry Kulikov underwent surgery to repair a labral tear. He'll be out of the lineup for about five months.

Sebrango gives the team another option for the third pair. Uvis Balinskis currently fills that role on the left side – he had 18 points, 83 hits and 55 blocked shots in 76 games last season.

If the Panthers place Sebrango on waivers again, the Senators can try to claim him back. If they do that and no other team submits a claim, the Sens will not only acquire him but be able to assign him to AHL Belleville.

As for other NHL waiver news, San Jose Sharks left winger Egor Afanasyev cleared the wire and can go to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. The 24-year-old last played in the NHL in 2024 with the Nashville Predators. He has one goal in 19 games and put up 21 points in 53 KHL games last season.

On the waiver wire until Thursday at 2 p.m. ET is Washington Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio. The 22-year-old had 20 points in 67 games for the Hershey Bears last year. In nine career NHL games, Iorio has one assist.

