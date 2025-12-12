NHL Waivers: Penguins Place Dumba On The Wire After Jarry Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed defenseman Mathew Dumba on NHL waivers following their trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

The Penguins announced this is a corresponding move related to the trade that sent Tristan Jarry and Samuel Poulin to Edmonton and brought in goaltender Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak.

With that trade, the Penguins would have had 24 active players on the roster, when the maximum is 23. Poulin was in the AHL at the time of the trade. That left Dumba as the odd one out.

Dumba, 31, is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $3.75-million cap hit.

If he's not claimed within 24 hours, the right-handed blueliner will be assigned to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Dumba hasn't played in the AHL since the 2014-15 season, when he was with the Minnesota Wild and played 20 games for the Iowa Wild.

Dumba has played 11 NHL seasons since that AHL stint, eight of which were with Minnesota. His best year was in 2017-18 when he recorded a career-high 14 goals, 36 assists and 50 points.

This season, the six-foot D-man has featured in 11 contests, recording one goal, three points and a minus-five rating. Dumba has played one game in December and is averaging 14:56 of ice time, one of the lowest averages of his 13-year NHL career.

This is Dumba's first season with Pittsburgh, which acquired him from the Dallas Stars in the off-season. Last season with the Stars, Dumba played 63 games and scored one goal and 10 points.

