This is a team that has undergone countless rebuilds and dealt with so many coaching and managerial changes over the past 14 years. From Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart to Ryan O'Reilly and Linus Ullmark, there have been so many players who walked out the door frustrated with all the losing. At the same time, there have also been so many others who were unwilling to walk through the door and take a chance on Buffalo, and not just because former GM Kevyn Adams said the city lacks palm trees.