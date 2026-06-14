Novel Or Epic? Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi Can Cap Off The Best Story Of The NHL Season With A Stanley Cup

“Even going back to junior, there was a lot of grinding – a lot of success and a lot of failure,” he said. “But I think when failure or things that don’t go your way happen, it’s good for you as long as you take it in stride and make a positive out of it. I’ve seen a lot of things. Nothing really shakes me. I’m fortunate to be with a team that is driven to want to win, and it doesn’t matter how you win in the end. It just matters that you get it done.”