'Of Course It's Gudas': Social Media Reacts To Ducks Captain Kneeing Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews

Andre Leal
3h
Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas received a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who left the game injured. Observers took to social media to react to the hit.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews left Thursday's game with an injury, while Anaheim Ducks captain and defenseman Radko Gudas received a five-minute major and game misconduct.

With just under five minutes left in the second period, Matthews stood in the slot open for a pass. As William Nylander passed him the puck, Gudas came skating in and hit Matthews knee-on-knee. 

After this collision, Matthews went down on the ice, flexing his knee in visible discomfort. He was helped off the ice eventually and would not return for the remainder of the Leafs' 5-3 win over the Ducks.

In the meantime, fans on social media platform X are unhappy about Gudas' hit and Matthews' injury.

"The most disgusting hit I've seen in a while. Purposeful and vile. Get him out of the league," @BostonCashews5 posted.

"Of course it's Gudas…." @JakeLangford94 said.

"Dirty should be at least 10 games considering his history," @NoahL91930697 wrote.

A few fans on social media didn't forget that Gudas hit Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby during the Olympics, forcing him out of the semifinal and gold medal game. That said, Gudas wasn't penalized for the hit, and Crosby later said he didn't have a problem with the play.

"Taking out Crosby in the Olympics and now Matthews… dirty player," @StylyWilly wrote.

More observers weren't pleased with the reaction from Matthews' teammates after being hurt. A couple of teammates appeared to say something toward Gudas but were separated by officials.

"Your captain and franchise player takes that hit and no one does a thing to Gudas," @oildrip96 reacted.

"And no leaf did anything when their captain is down. Embarrassing," @TheCanadian_J wrote.

Matthews' injury took place near the end of the second period. And while there wasn't much of a response from his teammates in the moment, they came out in the third period with some more physicality and energy.

Not only did they score twice on the five-minute power play, but there were several scrums, including rookie Easton Cowan's first NHL fight against Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe.

"Good for you Easton Cowan!" said TSN analyst and former Maple Leafs defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo.

"Whatta, Kid! Makes up for being a bystander on the Matthews play. Love this kid and he needs to keep this scrappy side to him," @JacobPacheco6 reacted to Cowan's fight.

"The team responded huge in the third period. I don’t mind this win at all. For the captain. Atta boy cowboy," @tavkniesnythews said on X.

