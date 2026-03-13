'Of Course It's Gudas': Social Media Reacts To Ducks Captain Kneeing Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews

Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas received a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who left the game injured. Observers took to social media to react to the hit.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews left Thursday's game with an injury, while Anaheim Ducks captain and defenseman Radko Gudas received a five-minute major and game misconduct.
With just under five minutes left in the second period, Matthews stood in the slot open for a pass. As William Nylander passed him the puck, Gudas came skating in and hit Matthews knee-on-knee.
After this collision, Matthews went down on the ice, flexing his knee in visible discomfort. He was helped off the ice eventually and would not return for the remainder of the Leafs' 5-3 win over the Ducks.
In the meantime, fans on social media platform X are unhappy about Gudas' hit and Matthews' injury.
"The most disgusting hit I've seen in a while. Purposeful and vile. Get him out of the league," @BostonCashews5 posted.
Matthews' injury took place near the end of the second period. And while there wasn't much of a response from his teammates in the moment, they came out in the third period with some more physicality and energy.
Not only did they score twice on the five-minute power play, but there were several scrums, including rookie Easton Cowan's first NHL fight against Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe.
"Good for you Easton Cowan!" said TSN analyst and former Maple Leafs defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo.
"Whatta, Kid! Makes up for being a bystander on the Matthews play. Love this kid and he needs to keep this scrappy side to him," @JacobPacheco6 reacted to Cowan's fight.
"The team responded huge in the third period. I don’t mind this win at all. For the captain. Atta boy cowboy," @tavkniesnythews said on X.
