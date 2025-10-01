Oilers Acquire Goaltender Ingram From Utah With Retained Salary

The Edmonton Oilers acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from Utah Mammoth, the team announced on Wednesday.

In exchange for Ingram, the Mammoth received future considerations and retained $800,000 from Ingram’s $1.95-million cap hit. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his three-year contract.

The purpose behind the salary retention is to allow the Oilers to send Ingram down to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors without having an impact on the cap, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. However, when he is active on Edmonton’s roster, he’ll count for $1.15 million against the cap.

This trade comes a few days after Utah placed Ingram on waivers. Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong addressed the possibility of finding a new home for Ingram ahead of training camp, mentioning that waivers were a likely route.

The Oilers acquiring him with some of his salary retained might explain why they went down this road, rather than claiming him last Friday.

Ingram is coming off a season cut short when he entered the NHL and NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program in early March. The program cleared him to return on Aug. 20, but Ingram and the Mammoth decided he would not participate in training camp.

In 22 starts last season, the 6-foot-1 netminder put up a 9-8-4 record for Utah while registering a .882 save percentage and a 3.27 goals-against average. However, he was exceptional in the campaign before that.

In 2023-24, the Saskatoon, Sask., native started in 48 games for the Arizona Coyotes, recording a .907 SP and a 2.91 GAA. He earned the Masterton Trophy that season as well.

Ingram also has a hint of playoff experience from his time with the Nashville Predators in 2021-22. He started in three games, recording a 3.64 GAA and a .913 SP. His team was swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in that first-round series.

