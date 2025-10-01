Oilers Acquire Connor Ingram In Trade With Utah

According to Sportsnet's insider Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers are acquiring goaltender Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in a trade.

The Oilers confirmed the deal in a statement just minutes later. They wrote: The Oilers have acquired Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations. The goaltender will report to the @Condors & Utah is retaining $800,000 of his $1.95 million AAV. "

Friedman adds, "There is retention here. Ingram will start at AHL Bakersfield, at a number that does not affect the Oilers’ cap."

Ingram entered the NHL’s Player Assistance program last season after his mother’s death and prior OCD-related issues but has since returned. Signed through this season, he could compete for Edmonton’s backup goalie role, getting a call-up if either of the Oilers two main roster goalies struggle.

Ingram has appeared in 102 career games across four NHL seasons, split between the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, and Utah. He has a record of 39-44-15 with a 3.14 goals-against average, .902 save percentage, and seven shutouts.

He posted a career year in 2023-24, and was awarded the NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy. Unfortunately, his numbers dipped and the Mammoth and Ingram decided he needed a fresh start.

More to come...

