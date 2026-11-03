Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins' All-Time Games Played Record Highlights Underappreciated Career

One of the best parts of Nugent-Hopkins' tenure with the team is that he's never tried to break the bank on his contracts. He's currently on an eight-year deal paying him only $5.1 million per season, and that contract will last another two years after this one. That's terrific value that will take him to age 35, and at that point, he's almost certainly going to sign another team-friendly deal that will take him to retirement.