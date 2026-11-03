Oilers' Nugent-Hopkins' All-Time Games Played Record Highlights Underappreciated Career

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 10:42 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 10:42 PM
It's hard to believe, but Edmonton Oilers star forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is about to set a new record for the most games played as an Oiler. The baby-faced forward has been through the ups-and-downs of the franchise and is being rewarded for his efforts.
You're forever in the spotlight, forever judged against some of the greatest talent in hockey history, forever judged by how many Stanley Cup championships you've won. Having the staying power of being a lifelong Oiler is something very few NHLers can say they have.
This is what you have to keep in mind when you consider the career of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
The 33-year-old has played 1,037 regular-season games with Edmonton – and on Tuesday night, he'll set the franchise record for games-played, surpassing Oilers icon Kevin Lowe for that honor.
It's hard to believe when you look at the baby-faced Oiler, but he's already in his 16th season with the organization, and he's been constantly in the public eye since the Oilers took him with the first-overall pick in the 2011 NHL draft.
Nugent-Hopkins has been shielded from the spotlight a bit ever since Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl entered the organization, but he's fought through some of the organization's toughest times and stayed through a team that's had a ton of roster turnover in his tenure.
Now he's being rewarded with the good times Edmonton is experiencing.
In many ways, he's been Edmonton's Swiss Army knife, playing with McDavid as his winger, spending time as the Oilers' second-line center, while also playing on the penalty kill and power play. That type of deployment and versatility might make him one of the most underappreciated players in recent franchise history.
One of the best parts of Nugent-Hopkins' tenure with the team is that he's never tried to break the bank on his contracts. He's currently on an eight-year deal paying him only $5.1 million per season, and that contract will last another two years after this one. That's terrific value that will take him to age 35, and at that point, he's almost certainly going to sign another team-friendly deal that will take him to retirement.
While Nugent-Hopkins has had only one year where he's posted more than 69 points — a 104-point effort in 2022-23 — he's produced at least 20 goals in seven seasons, and he's generated at least 50 points in nine seasons. That consistency has been a hallmark of his game.
He may operate in the shadow of Draisaitl and McDavid, but Nugent-Hopkins has been an integral part of Edmonton's success.
A bite from the injury bug has limited Nugent-Hopkins to only six games this season, but he's brought some much-needed secondary offense to Edmonton, posting seven points. For a team that's been criticized for being too reliant on its top-line stars, Nugent-Hopkins' production has to be a welcome sight for Oilers fans.
The Burnaby, B.C. native has a full no-trade clause in his contract, but it's hard to envision Edmonton brass ever asking him to waive it. At a time when NHLers rarely spend their entire career with one team, Nugent-Hopkins is shaping up to be a lifelong Oiler.
As Edmonton continues to be one of the league's most dominant squads, Nugent-Hopkins could reach the pinnacle of his career by being a part of a championship Edmonton team.
It's certainly not easy carving out a terrific career as a former No. 1 draft pick, but Nugent-Hopkins has pushed through the Oilers’ tough times, and he’s come out the other side as a highly-respected contributor for Edmonton.
He's closer to the end of his playing days than he is to his peak seasons, but Nugent-Hopkins is a fantastic example of what it means to thrive in a Canadian market.
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