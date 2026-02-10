Olympic Men's Hockey: Czechia, Switzerland Aim To 'Poke The Bear' Vs. Canada

Czechia's players say they're excited for what could be the most difficult game of their career against Team Canada. Switzerland flag bearer Nino Niederreiter, meanwhile, says he wants to "poke the bear."
Czechia will have to deal with Canada's strong depth down the middle, with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby as the top three centers.
The supporting cast includes star sophomore Macklin Celebrini, superstar defenseman Cale Makar, and more skill and checking talent.
"We have to work our bags off pretty much the whole game," Gudas said. "We got to make sure that we don't give them enough space, enough time. It's going to be the hardest game of our career, I would say, for everybody.
"Maybe we catch them sleeping a little bit with the time zones."
Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka gave reporters a similar response about facing Canada to open Czechia's Olympic campaign.
"They have great team, you know, maybe one of the best in history, so exciting to have that team as a first to play against," Czechia's netminder said. "Crosby, especially, is a legend. We are excited for sure."
After playing the Czechs on Thursday, Canada will prepare for their contest against Switzerland on Friday.
Nino Niederreiter (Switzerland) shoots on Karel Vejmelka (Czechia) last season in the NHL. They both face Canada this week at the Olympics. (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)
Swiss right winger Nino Niederreiter, who waved the country's flag at the opening ceremonies last Friday in Milan, expressed his confidence in taking on Canada for the second fixture in Group A.
But one thing is for sure: Niederreiter is ready to go up against his Winnipeg Jets teammate, Team Canada defenseman Josh Morrissey.
"I'm going to go forecheck him as hard as I could."
