Opinion: So We're Celebrating U-8 Kids Brawling In Hockey Now? Why?

A brawl between kids during an intermission at a Hershey Bears game on Saturday drew cheers, but there's nothing funny or harmless about it, says Ken Campbell.
After an all-out brawl broke out in an Under-8 mites game between periods of a Hershey Bears game Saturday night, I'm not sure what surprised me more: that it happened or that so many people took such delight in it.
When I tweeted about it, of course I received the usual responses from the masses. Many agreed, some thought I was being too serious. Some took personal shots. Par for the course.
There was nothing cute or endearing or funny or harmless about it. It was dangerous, reckless and a stain on the game. And the worst thing? There wasn't an adult anywhere near to prevent it from happening or stop it from continuing.
Except, of course, the 10,000 people who cheered it on.
