Opinion: The Oilers’ Collapse Raises Real Questions About McDavid’s Future and Kris Knoblauch’s Job

Connor McDavid’s team-friendly extension was meant to give Edmonton the flexibility to build a contender, but instead it only highlighted how little the Oilers have done with the advantage.
Connor McDavid has played his last game as an Edmonton Oiler, because after another spring collapse, Edmonton no longer looks like a team built to keep the best player in hockey.
Another season ended in disappointment, this time with a first-round loss to the Anaheim Ducks. After back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers were supposed to build on that momentum, not unravel when the pressure returned.
And once again, the same problems followed them into the spring.
Same Problems, Different Spring
Goaltending instability haunted them. Defensive breakdowns remained costly. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were once again asked to carry too much of the load while the structure around them cracked under pressure. Edmonton has spent years trying to patch leaks with star power, but eventually even elite offense cannot outscore dysfunction.
It also should not come as a surprise if head coach Kris Knoblauch is shown the door. Fair or not, this collapse happened on his watch too, and when seasons end this badly, coaches are often the first to pay for it.
Trading Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Tristan Jarry was, more or less, the hockey equivalent of trading a chef who constantly burned food for an arsonist. It solved little, changed less, and did nothing to address the larger problem that Edmonton still has not found the steady backbone every true contender needs in net. Sure, Connor Ingram gave them a few admirable performances down the stretch, but anyone convinced he was the long-term answer in goal was kidding themselves.
That is why this offseason feels different.
For the first time in several years, McDavid will have a long summer to think. No rapid turnaround after a deep playoff run. No immediate reset before another chase. Just time to reflect on where the Oilers stand and where they are heading.
Last year, McDavid had every opportunity to test free agency. Instead, he signed a two-year, $25 million extension to remain in Edmonton. He even kept his annual cap hit at $12.5 million rather than chasing a larger number, effectively leaving money on the table so management could improve the roster around him.
It was one of the clearest signals yet that McDavid wanted to win a championship in Edmonton before ever entertaining the idea of leaving or being moved elsewhere. It echoed the kind of selfless team-first approach seen from Tom Brady during his time with the New England Patriots, when he routinely restructured his deal to give the franchise flexibility to build deeper, more complete rosters en route to six Super Bowl titles.
The difference, however, is that New England maximized that advantage. Edmonton, for all the added flexibility, never truly capitalized on it—instead, in key areas, the roster has arguably gotten worse.
McDavid remains one of the most team-friendly superstars in the sport relative to value. He is set to be only the fifth-highest paid player in the NHL next season, despite still being the standard by which every other star is measured. He prioritized winning over squeezing every possible dollar from the market.
But sacrifice only carries meaning when the organization meets it with progress.
The short-term deal also gave McDavid leverage. He can reach free agency in 2028 at age 32. He preserved control of his future instead of tying himself indefinitely to uncertainty. If Edmonton still cannot solve its core flaws, he will have options.
Why Los Angeles Makes Sense
And if trade whispers ever become reality, the Los Angeles Kings make immense sense.
Yes, Los Angeles exited early as well. But this is a team with structure, discipline, and a sturdier defensive identity than Edmonton has consistently shown during McDavid’s tenure. They play a tighter brand of hockey and already possess one of the ingredients the Oilers have spent years desperately searching for.
Reliable goaltending.
Anton Forsberg and Darcy Kuemper give the Kings a level of security in net Edmonton has rarely enjoyed. Kuemper, a Stanley Cup champion with postseason credibility, would be an obvious centerpiece in any hypothetical package. If the Oilers ever reach the painful conclusion that a McDavid trade is necessary, a return built around Kuemper, premium picks, and meaningful depth pieces would at least address several needs at once.
Los Angeles needs more than Artemi Panarin. They need elite finishing talent. They need a player who can swing an entire playoff series with a single shift. They need offensive electricity to complement an already solid foundation. McDavid would instantly take them from dangerous to downright terrifying.
For Edmonton, even entertaining this idea would be emotionally devastating. Franchises do not part with players like Connor McDavid unless they are forced to face reality.
But reality has a way of arriving whether welcomed or not.
If another season ends the same way, if roster flaws remain untouched, or if McDavid begins to question whether the ceiling has already been reached, then the impossible becomes practical very quickly.
He has given Edmonton everything: loyalty, brilliance, relevance, and years of commitment with winning as the priority. At some point, the responsibility shifts back to the franchise.
And right now, it feels like that moment has already come.