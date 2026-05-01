Opinion: The Oilers’ Collapse Raises Real Questions About McDavid’s Future and Kris Knoblauch’s Job

Trading Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Tristan Jarry was, more or less, the hockey equivalent of trading a chef who constantly burned food for an arsonist. It solved little, changed less, and did nothing to address the larger problem that Edmonton still has not found the steady backbone every true contender needs in net. Sure, Connor Ingram gave them a few admirable performances down the stretch, but anyone convinced he was the long-term answer in goal was kidding themselves.