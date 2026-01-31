Pair Of Maple Leafs Defensemen Would Fetch The Best Return For Toronto

As the NHL’s March 6 trade deadline draws near, the consensus is that the Toronto Maple Leafs should be selling off assets.
Toronto GM Brad Treliving has to make a cold-blooded evaluation of his roster – and by most observers’ account, that evaluation should lead to the Maple Leafs selling off many of their veterans for a soft retool like the one the Boston Bruins implemented last season.
We don’t disagree with that direction for the Leafs. They’ve earned the frustration of fans, and the team does need a significant move.
While some players should remain, such as stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander, as well as heart-and-soul center Scott Laughton or fellow bottom-six pivot Nicolas Roy, that still leaves plenty of other options for Treliving to peddle on the trade block.
To be sure, Treliving could get something significant for left wingers Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson. But the assets the Leafs are going to get the most for in a trade are currently on their defense corps.
Now, we’re not suggesting the Leafs are going to trade their highest-paid defenseman, Morgan Rielly. Though he is a standup teammate and the longest-tenured member of the Maple Leafs roster, Rielly has had a disastrous year.
With that, finding a taker for the four additional years left on his $7.5-million cap hit contract will take a minor miracle. But Toronto has two other options that could capitalize on a thin market for D-men and get the Maple Leafs the draft picks and prospects they dearly need.
The first option on the back end is veteran Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The 34-year-old has been solid all season long, posting 24 assists and 32 points in 54 games while averaging 20:38 of ice time per game.
Ekman-Larsson has an affordable cap hit of $3.5 million for the next two seasons, so he’s a cost-certainty asset that clearly has good hockey left in him. If Toronto doesn't receive at least a first-round pick, he shouldn't be traded.
Meanwhile, the blueliner Treliving acquired last season – former Bruin Brandon Carlo – also should be able to get the Maple Leafs a good return in a trade.
Carlo has been injured a good deal of this season, but he can give you between 19 and 20 minutes a night. There are teams that will pay plenty for a player like that, especially as a right-handed D-man.
Things might be different for Treliving if there were more teams putting more players on the market. But if only a handful of defensemen get moved from other teams, then Treliving should be able to wait for his price to be met.
That’s what happened twice last season - in trades where the Leafs were on the other side of the buyer and seller relationship.
Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere got the first-rounder he was looking for, and Bruins counterpart Don Sweeney got the first-rounder he was looking for. Treliving needs to come up with major assets for these two defensemen, lest he give Leafs fans more reason to want wholesale changes in coaching and management.
Who knows – at this time next season, the Maple Leafs could be in the same rejuvenated position the Bruins are in right now. But in a total bummer of a season for them, Leafs Nation wants Toronto to get what they can. And trading their competent D-men is what’s going to get them the best return.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.