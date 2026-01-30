Patrick Kane Becomes Highest-Scoring U.S.-Born NHL Player

Patrick Kane has become the official all-time points leader among U.S.-born NHL players.
The Detroit Red Wings right winger scored his 1,375th career NHL point against the Washington Capitals, surpassing Mike Modano.
Kane provided a secondary assist that saw Alex DeBrincat set up Ben Chiarot, who fired home a one-timer. That goal was Detroit's first of the game, making it a 1-1 contest with the Capitals.
That was Kane's 875th career assist, and all his Red Wings teammates joined him on the ice in celebration following Chiarot's goal.
Against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Kane tied Modano, recording one assist. Modano was then no longer the sole leader of the record, just over 18 years after he set it in 2007.
As Kane takes the top spot among all-time U.S.-born point leaders, he also climbs the all-time NHL points list. He takes sole possession of 27th place on that list, just behind Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin.
Furthermore, Kane ranks fourth among active NHL players on the points list.
Not long ago, he reached a different milestone, scoring his 500th career NHL goal. He reached that mark on Jan. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks, scoring two goals in that contest. Kane is the fifth U.S.-born player to score 500 goals.
Although he is now the leader among U.S.-born players, he isn't the all-time points leader among Americans. Brett Hull, who was born in Belleville, Ont., is an American citizen, and he sits atop the list of American scorers with 741 goals and 1,391 points. So if Kane is looking for another challenge, that could be his next.
Kane is in his third season with the Red Wings. His record-breaking point was his 32nd of the campaign, as he has eight goals and 24 assists. In what is his 40th game of the season, the 37-year-old is on track for another solid year.
The three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks is on pace to score over 50 points in a season for the 16th time in his 20-year career.
