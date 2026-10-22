Penguins GM Kyle Dubas Provides Details On Ben Kindel's Status After Medical Episode

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 2:49 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 2:49 PM
Updated Oct 22, 2026 2:53 PM
After some concerning news was announced on Tuesday involving Pittsburgh Penguins youngster Ben Kindel, GM Kyle Dubas has provided some clarity on the situation.
As originally reported by The Hockey News' Kelsey Surmacz, Kindel had suffered a vasovagal episode on the team plane as they parted from Utah after a matchup against the Mammoth.
He was given oxygen on the flight and regained consciousness after being attended to by the medical staff, with the plane making an emergency landing shortly after.
The 19-year-old was transported to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation. After being cleared to travel, he returned to Pittsburgh with Nick Bonino, Jason Spezza, Richard Rotenberg, and Dr. Dharmesh Vyas.
"You get reminded that there's more at stake than just the wins and losses," Dubas said. "It was important for us to provide the resources needed to make sure [players] were in a good spot... No. 1, take care of our people, and No. 2, make sure they're in a good spot [to play]."
According to Penguins team reporter Michelle Crechiolo, Kindel has been placed on the injured reserve and will undergo more testing as they prioritize his health and work towards an eventual return to play.
"I think anyone who's been a part of any episode of that nature, you gain a deep appreciation very quickly for the way that people are trained to handle them," Dubas later added.
"Our medical staff, plus the Air Canada staff, Dan Muse and (Director of Team Operations) Jason Seidling - just the calm and way that they can handle and restore order very quickly is deeply appreciated."
Kindel is a first-round pick of the Penguins from the 2025 NHL Draft and has two goals and four points through nine games played this year. Last season, as a rookie, Kindel played in 77 games for the Penguins, putting up 17 goals and 35 points while averaging 15:04 of ice time.
The Penguins have posted a 3-6-1 record and are currently seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, losing seven of their last eight games.
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