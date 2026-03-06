Penguins' Malkin Gets Game Misconduct For Slashing Sabres' Dahlin In The Head

Early in the second period in Thursday's game between the Penguins and Sabres, Malkin and Dahlin got tangled beside Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. They began wrestling, and Dahlin landed a heavy cross-check on Malkin.
Referee Furman South put his arm up immediately to call the penalty on Malkin's actions, while Dahlin held his face.
If the referee felt Malkin was attempting to or deliberately injured Dahlin, he could have received a match penalty instead of a game misconduct. But the NHL Department of Player Safety can still hand out supplementary discipline if it determines it's necessary.
Pittsburgh right winger Justin Brazeau served the high-sticking major for Malkin. The 39-year-old Russian was also slapped with a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking, adding to a total of 17 penalty minutes on the play.
That brings Malkin's season total in penalty minutes to 51 in his 46th game of the season. With that, he has 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points with a plus-13 rating.
Sabres center Josh Norris capitalized on Malkin's penalty with a power-play goal to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead. That was Norris' ninth goal of the year, assisted by Josh Doan and Bowen Byram.
