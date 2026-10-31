Peterka, McDavid, Karlsson And Other NHL Stars Go All Out With Their 2026 Halloween Costumes

via IG/mel.karlsson
via IG/mel.karlsson
Oct 31, 2026 2:01 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 2:01 PM
The NHL loves Halloween, and the players go all out with their costumes every year. With creative costumes like J.J. Peterka's, trendy costumes like Jordan Binnington's, or classics like Erik Karlsson's, the players went all out once again.
In the spirit of Halloween, NHL’s stars are dressed up and ready for the spookiest night of the year. From the Grinch to King Julian, everyone is looking absolutely fa-boo-lous this year.
With so many creative costumes from everyone around the league, here are some of the best this Halloween season.
Starting off strong, Adam Gaudette and his wife, Micaela Gaudette, dressed up as the Joker and Nurse Joker. From the face paint to the hair dye and the attention to detail in the outfits, these two brought the scary this year.
Gaudette isn’t the only player who’s a fan of the Joker, as Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee put together slightly a less-effort Joker and Batman costumes.
As the hit reality show Dancing with the Stars has been trending over the past few years, Darnell Nurse and his wife, Mikayla Nurse, are riding the high of the show’s popularity as they dressed up as hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.
Some costumes need to be freshly pulled out of a bag. With wrinkles still throughout them, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith pulled off a low-effort but effortlessly trending costume as Maverick and Goose from Top Gun.
The hit 2000s film The Devil Wears Prada came out with a popular sequel this year when it hit theaters in May. As they seem to be fans of the film, J.T. Compher dressed up as the ‘devil,’ with his wife, Sydney Compher, as the one and only fashion devil, Miranda Priestly.
2026 films seem to be a popular choice in the league’s costumes this season, with Jordan Binnington taking inspiration from the massive blockbuster hit, The Odyssey. With his wife, Cristine Prosperi, dressed as Athena, Binnington wore black gear from head to toe as Menelaus.
Although it’s not yet released, another NHL couple brought a 2026 film to Halloween this year. In anticipation of Dune: Part Three coming out in December, Connor Murphy and his wife, Kristina Trifunovic, dressed up as characters from the film, most likely Paul Atreides and Chani.
Not only are recent hit films popular this year, but NHL stars also seem to be gearing up for the holiday season, as Kaedan Korczak is covered in green fur as the Grinch.
Korczak isn’t alone in already feeling the Christmas spirit, with Leon Draisaitl and his wife, Celeste Desjardins, dressed up as the criminals from Home Alone, Marv and Harry.
With the next one earning a bucket of creative points, clear KFC fan Connor McDavid glued on a mustache and beard and transformed himself into Colonel Sanders, while his wife, Lauren Kyle, covered herself in feathers as a chicken.
Even with many creative costumes being brought from the NHL this year, some classics can be hard to come by. But one classic dress-up that never fails is a prisoner and a cop. Roman and Alena Kantserov pulled this one off perfectly with fake blood splatter on both to add the right amount of intrigue.
A fairytale costume can never go wrong, especially while in Neverland. Marat Khusnutdinov had an amazing costume this year; from the luscious curls to the hook on his hand, the Captain Hook costume is perfect. His wife, Sofia Khusnutdinov, matches the costume perfectly as Tinker Bell.
Saving some of the best for last, long-time Halloween champion Erik Karlsson outdid himself once again. Fully committed to the holiday, he stole the show as a Fembot from Austin Powers. With a pink dress, tights, and a fabulous wig, Karlsson might have won Halloween this year.
Although Karlsson had an amazing costume, J.J. Peterka is giving him a run for his money this year, dressed as the classic party animal, King Julian. Each part of the costume is handmade, and his face paint matches the lemur, which really brings the entire look together.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy