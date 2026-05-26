Pittsburgh Penguins Embrace Being In Limbo By Re-Signing Evgeni Malkin

Perhaps Dubas eventually decides to move some of his other veterans, including wingers Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, for draft picks and prospects. But Malkin's signing means that probably won't happen until the 2026-27 season is well underway, if it happens at all. And what is now much more likely is that Dubas spends some of Pittsburgh's $37 million in salary cap space to augment their lineup without sacrificing many future assets.