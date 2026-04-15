Post-Mortem: San Jose Sharks Raise The Bar

Despite missing the playoffs, the Sharks showcased significant promise, including Macklin Celebrini's Hart-worthy season. What obstacles remain before they win a Stanley Cup?
The San Jose Sharks have been on an extended, basement-to-roof rebuild of their roster for many years now.
But while they didn't get into the Stanley Cup playoffs for the seventh straight season, the Sharks showed the type of promise their fans have been aching to see. And the future for this franchise is extremely bright.
But before we get to all the positives from San Jose's 2025-26 regular season, let's discuss what prevented the Sharks from getting to the playoffs.
What Went Wrong For The Sharks?
The Sharks were the NHL's worst regular-season team last year, generating only 52 points.
The next-worst team had nine more points than San Jose, so that should tell you how bad the Sharks were last season.
So should their NHL-worst offense at 2.54 goals-for per game and league-worst defense at 3.78 goals against per game. By virtually every metric, the Sharks were abysmal.
So it really shouldn't come as much of a surprise that San Jose's numbers in 2025-26 were hardly intimidating – at least, when it comes to their defense.
This season, the Sharks allowed the third-most goals against per game at 3.55. So while they were slightly better in that department, they still have a long way to go before they're regarded as even an average team on 'D.'
Although the Sharks flirted with a playoff berth, when the games became more consequential, they showed they aren't good enough to be the victor night in and night out.
Despite being in the relatively weak Pacific Division and building a 27-21-3 record through Jan. 27, the Sharks went 11-13-5 the rest of the way to finish fifth in the Pacific.
It will take more time and patience before they're on a level with teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.
What's Next For The Sharks?
Still, the Sharks have the type of young foundation other teams would kill for.
That starts with budding superstar center Macklin Celebrini, who grew by leaps and bounds this season, posting a stunning 68 assists and 112 points in 80 games.
Celebrini made a compelling case for the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player, and he's only 19.
However, Celebrini isn't the only young Sharks player who is on the rise.
Fellow sophomore NHLer Will Smith has improved his numbers, which include 23 goals and 57 points in only 67 games.
Young defenseman Sam Dickinson got his first taste of NHL action, averaging 16:42 of ice time in 70 games this season.
Another potential future star, center Michael Misa, showed promise in limited minutes, scoring seven goals and 19 points in 43 games this season.
Thus, there's a lot to like about the way the Sharks are headed.
Here's the best part – Grier will have a stunning $42.4 million in salary cap space this summer, making him a big-time player in trades and free agency.
San Jose can be picky and choosy regarding which players they spend their money on, but there will be an appeal for NHLers to play alongside Celebrini and the Sharks' young core, to say nothing of the appeal of playing in California.
Grier has masterfully played his cards since he took the Sharks' GM job in 2022, and San Jose has to be considered a team on the rise, especially in the Pacific.
Grier had to grit his teeth and take his lumps as he added high-end talents like Celebrini and Smith, and don't get it twisted – there will still be growing pains.
But next season, there won't be any good excuses for San Jose missing the post-season again. The Sharks have raised the competitive bar for themselves this season – and the best for this group is clearly still to come.
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