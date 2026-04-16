Post-Mortem: The Nashville Predators Are Still Mediocre

No, the better road ahead is for the new Predators GM to use their honeymoon phase running the team to demand patience and rebuild slowly but surely through the draft. That'll mean there's more significant pain ahead, but that's part of the bargain. You accept the pain, and in return, if you do things properly, you come away with superstars like MacKinnon and Makar. (Colorado drafted Makar fourth overall, not first by winning the lottery.)