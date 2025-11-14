Prospect Power Rankings: Michigan State Takes Over

The race to get on the Prospect Power Rankings is getting cutthroat, with a couple of elite hockey teams taking it on the chin lately.

Penn State is finding out how hard the Big Ten is right now, and a match-up with Michigan this weekend doesn't make things any easier. Over in the QMJHL, Blainville-Boisbriand has won just five of its last 10 games after cruising at the start of the campaign. Losing Bill Zonnon (PIT) to injury certainly didn't help matters.

But we still have some bluebloods soaring right now, so let's take a look at the top junior and college teams across the continent right now from an NHL prospect perspective.

1. Michigan State Spartans (NCAA): Sweeping Penn State gets the Spartans the No. 1 spot on the list this week, and they can thank Charlie Stramel (MIN) for his contributions. The big center had four points in one game and now has 10 through eight games. As a bonus, physical D-man Colin Ralph (STL) had a couple of points himself.

2. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): The CHL announced its captain for the upcoming prospects showdown with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, and Brantford's Caleb Malhotra (2026) got the nod. And why not? Malhotra has been excellent for the Bulldogs with 25 points in 19 games, putting him top-15 in the OHL. Oh, and Brantford still hasn't lost in regulation.

3. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL): With six straight wins, the Oil Kings remain the class of the Eastern Conference, and Miroslav Holinka (TOR) continues to pace the club with 25 points in 18 games. But keep an eye on two-way center Andrew O'Neill, as well - the NTDP product was passed over in last year's draft but could very well be taken this time around.

4. University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs (NCAA): The Dogs have won seven of eight, with the only setback coming against North Dakota. Adam Gajan (CHI) has his goals-against average down to 1.70, while his save percentage is a burly .925. Meanwhile, Max Plante (DET) still leads the scoring in Duluth with 22 points in just 12 games.

5. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL): With eight wins in their past 10 games, the Sags continue to cut a swath through the 'Q' in the first half. Consistency has been important: power forward Maxim Masse (ANA) is on a four-game streak that includes eight points during that span, while defenseman Alex Huang (NSH) has hit the scoresheet in four straight games himself.

6. University of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA): The high end has been so high with Michigan that I haven't even talked about some of their other great contributors. Freshman forward Adam Valentini (2026) has 10 points through 12 games as a 17-year-old, while defenseman Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen - passed over last year but still a draft candidate - has exploded for 10 points himself.

7. Barrie Colts (OHL): Now leading the Central Division, the Colts have gone 6-0-2 in their past eight games. Two-way center Cole Beaudoin (UTA) leads the charge up front with 29 points in 16 games, followed closely by Brad Gardiner (DAL), who has 26 in 21. On the back end, Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) has 24 points, good for third on the team.

8. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL): Now that Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) is back in the lineup, Moncton is who we thought it would be. The Cats are 7-3-0 in the last 10, and Desnoyers has been a point-per-gamer through four appearances. Even hotter, however, is center Teddy Mutryn (SJ), who has eight points during the same time frame.

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL): Things are really starting to come together for the Hitmen, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 matches. Leading scorer Kale Dach (PIT) has six points in his past three games, burgeoning center Brandon Gorzynski (DAL) has four points in the same span, and goalie Eric Tu (2027) has won six of seven starts.

10. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA): After splitting with Minnesota-Duluth, the Fighting Hawks swept Omaha. Ben Strinden (NSH) leads the way with 12 points in 10 games, while Cole Reschny (CGY) has been a difference-maker at both ends of the ice and has a point per game. Mac Swanson (PIT) has also been a point-per-gamer.

11. Everett Silvertips (WHL): While leading goal-scorer Shea Busch (FLA) is injured, the Silvertips are still atop the Western Conference and 7-2-1 in their past 10. Carter Bear (DET) is starting to heat up too, with seven points in his past five games. Defenseman Tarin Smith (ANA) has seven points in the same span.

12. Windsor Spitfires (OHL): With points in eight of their past 10 games, the Spitfires continue to sail along in the Western Conference. Ethan Belchetz (2026) is still the team's goal-scoring leader with 15 through 20 games, but Jack Nesbitt (PHI) has also heated up. The big center has eight points in his past four games, including a five-point night against Brampton.

13. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL): The Volts are rolling, going 9-1-0 in their past 10 games, and a number of their key guys are 2026 NHL draft prospects: Jan Larys has been a titan in net with a .914 save percentage, while big right winger Louis-Felix Bourque has 12 points in 16 games. Fellow winger Dylan Dumont has been even hotter with six points in his past four outings.

14. Owen Sound Attack (OHL): Look out, the Attack are living up to their name! Left winger Pierce Mbuyi (2026) has 11 points in his past five games while big Harry Nansi (TOR) has 13 points during the same span. Another 2026 draft prospect, Cole Zurawski, is now above the point-per-game mark, too.

15. Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL): Tynan Lawrence (2026) is working back from injury, and the top-end center has only played two games this year, but luckily the Jacks have been sizzling in his absence. Big Rudolfs Berzkalns (2026) has four points in his past four games, while goaltender William Keane (2026) is rocking a .937 save percentage, best in the league.

