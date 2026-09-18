Prospect Watch: Viggo Bjorck Looks Poised To Be The Second-Line Center The Jets Desperately Need

With the addition of TheHockeyNews.com's latest show, Future Watch, we take a look at some of the most interesting prospects to watch during the 2026-27 season.
For those of you who haven't watched our new prospect show yet...shame on you. But also, we're only two weeks in, so you're forgiven. On this week's episode, we talked about Viggo Bjorck and the expectations surrounding the eighth overall pick from the 2026 NHL draft. The Winnipeg Jets need a second-line center and from all appearances, they're going to give the Swedish teenager a shot at seizing that spot.
I have long been fascinated by the punishment shorter players receive on draft day and the Jets actually pleasantly surprised me by taking the 5-foot-9 Bjorck in the top 10. Keep in mind: Cole Caufield didn't go in the top 10, and he scored 51 goals for the Montreal Canadiens last year.
But as I opined on the show, I wonder if Carolina Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven helped hammer the point home that you can be a smaller pivot and succeed in the NHL. Stankoven centered Carolina's best offensive line in the playoffs, which ended in a Stanley Cup championship. So, given time and the proper cast around him, why couldn't Bjorck do the same? Here's what one NHL scout (not from the Jets) told me about Bjorck last year:
"He's just short, he's not small. He's sturdy, hockey-strong and has really good edges. He has a combination of elite hockey sense and big-time compete. With smaller guys, when they have that, you don't worry too much."
Now it's time to see what Bjorck can do in the pre-season and beyond.
NCAA
In an upcoming magazine issue of The Hockey News, I've written a profile on UMass freshman goalie Tobias Trejbal, the first goalie taken in the 2026 draft. The Calgary Flames selected him 42nd overall. Trejbal takes over the crease from Michael Hrabal, the Utah Mammoth prospect who turned pro in the spring. Coincidentally, the two are friends, and Hrabal gave Trejbal the lowdown on UMass.
"He told me about the school and community; it's about the people here," Trejbal said. "Everyone is so amazing. And the coach sets the tone and that's the most important thing about the culture here."
Indeed, the Minutemen have been a solid outfit under coach Greg Carvel and were just ranked first in the Hockey East pre-season media poll (I voted and had them No. 1, followed by Boston University and Providence College). Bringing in the right kids is part of that.
"Coach Carvel is big on culture and bringing in A-plus people and Toby is that," said Evan Moorhouse, director of player development for the Minutemen. "He's been a treat to be around and brings great energy to the rink every day. That's why he was taken as high as he was in the draft, because he's committed to being the best goalie in the world."
The Minutemen have a great-looking roster this season, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them at the Frozen Four in Washington, D.C.
USHL
The USHL's Fall Classic is underway in Chicago, meaning the season has officially begun. Here are a few teams that intrigue me this season:
The Chicago Steel have a new logo, a new rink and a lot of potential. Jayden Kurtz (Anaheim Ducks) and Brian McFadden (Washington Capitals) are the big names on defense, while Arseni Savin (2027 draft) is a 6-foot-5 talent up front. There's also a 6-foot-3 goalie in Alex Wang (2027).
The Muskegon Lumberjacks come back with Rudolfs Berzkalns up front (Edmonton Oilers) and a full season of defenseman Teddy Lechner (Colorado Avalanche). Tender signing Zaac Charbonneau (2028 draft) had a nice pre-season, while D-man Lars Hutson (2028) is the final brother up for the draft.
The U.S. NTDP, duh, they're always interesting because the entire U-18 team is basically made up of 2027 draft prospects. But this crew comes in with something to prove after losing several players over the summer. Defenseman Diego Gutierrez is one to watch on the back end, while Finn Sears, Rocco Pelosi and Nolan Fitzhenry will have scouts intrigued up front. I also like that goalies Nate Chizik and Eli Winters bring NHL size to the table.
WHL
There are a couple of new rule changes in the 'Dub' this season, including a 'No Return' rule for 3-on-3 overtime: If a team is in the attacking zone, they can't pull the puck back into the neutral zone or the defensive zone. If they touch the puck in that scenario, it's an immediate whistle and a faceoff in the offending team's defensive zone. This will be something to watch: How quickly will teams adjust?
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