Prospect Watch: Viggo Bjorck Looks Poised To Be The Second-Line Center The Jets Desperately Need

But as I opined on the show, I wonder if Carolina Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven helped hammer the point home that you can be a smaller pivot and succeed in the NHL. Stankoven centered Carolina's best offensive line in the playoffs, which ended in a Stanley Cup championship. So, given time and the proper cast around him, why couldn't Bjorck do the same? Here's what one NHL scout (not from the Jets) told me about Bjorck last year: