PWHL Announces Toronto Will Host First All-Star Game In 2027

The PWHL has announced its first All-Star game, with the event taking place in Toronto in March 2027.
The first PWHL All-Star game will be held in Toronto and will feature some of the league's best players.
The league announced Thursday that the festivities will take played on March 7, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena. The event will feature a four-team, 3-on-3 tournament.
Scripps Sports will air the tournament on ION throughout the United States, while TSN will provide coverage in Canada.
"The PWHL was built to feature the best players in the world, and now fans will see the highest level of skill in women’s hockey showcased in a new and unique way," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, in a press release.
"The 3-on-3 format creates an intense, fast-paced style of play, while the mix of teams will produce intriguing matchups and give both established stars and emerging talent the opportunity to shine. It’s only fitting that we return to Toronto — where the PWHL first dropped the puck — to bring the best of the best together for an unforgettable day for our fans and our league."
The tournament structure will follow a format similar to what the NHL will implement this season. The teams will be made up of PWHL Canada, PWHL USA, PWHL International, and PWHL rookies.
PWHL training camps will open on Nov. 18, following the IIHF Women's World Championship. The regular season is expected to start in December.
The All-Star Game will allow the PWHL's best players to compete on a neutral stage. Stars like Marie Phillip-Poulin, Taylor Fox (formerly Taylor Heise), Sarah Fillier, and Meghan Keller will showcase their skill. It will also give rookies like Caroline Harvey, Leila Edwards, and Abbey Murphy the chance to compete in the event.
"From the beginning, our players have been at the center of the PWHL's growth, and our first-ever All-Star gives us a new stage to celebrate them — and bring fans even closer to the personalities that make this league special," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations.
"Bringing the best players in the world together at Scotiabank Arena, with Scripps Sports, TSN, and Radio-Canada showcasing the event to fans across Canada and the U.S., speaks to how far this league has come in three years. We can’t wait to return to Toronto, where our story began, and mark another important milestone in the evolution of the PWHL.”
PWHL fans will have the opportunity to secure tickets for the event, with the on-sale date to come.
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