Exclusive: NHLPA Boss Marty Walsh Reacts To Olympics, 'Tough Luck' With NHL Injuries

Our concern in the PA is the physical well-being of our players, but also the mental well-being of players. So, next season, we will go back to a bit of, I don't know what you want to call it – normalcy. We'll have an all-star break, and we won't have 4 Nations, we won't have a World Cup. We won't have an Olympics. So we'll be able to look at the schedule and maybe try and be a little working with the league and be a little creative on it.