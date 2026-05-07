Ranking The NHL's Three Norris Trophy Finalists: Is It Werenski's Year?

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin, Avalanche superstar Cale Makar and Blue Jackets scoring leader Zach Werenski are finalists for the NHL's Norris Trophy.
The NHL announced the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski, Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar and Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin are finalists for the Norris Trophy on Thursday.
The Norris Trophy is awarded "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." In other words, the player who wins this trophy is the NHL's defenseman of the year.
The Professional Hockey Writers Association votes on this award at the end of the regular season.
Here is how I rank the three Norris Trophy finalists.
3. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Dahlin is coming off one of the best seasons in his eight-year career. He excels in all areas of the game.
The 26-year-old ended the regular season with 19 goals and 55 assists for a career-high 74 points in 77 games. His 52 even-strength points set a record for the most by a Sabres D-man in a season.
His efforts this season from the back end are a key piece of the puzzle to Buffalo ending its 14-season Stanley Cup playoff drought.
This is the first time Dahlin has been named a finalist for the Norris Trophy. The Sabres have not had a Norris Trophy winner yet.
2. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
It's not often that Makar is considered second-best at anything, but that's where he falls in my rankings among the three finalists for the Norris Trophy.
As impressive as Makar has been this season, with 20 goals and 79 points in 75 games, it's still a notch lower than what was expected of him in terms of offensive numbers.
Before this season, the superstar defenseman put up 30 goals and 92 points, both of which were personal bests. Makar won the Norris that season for the second time in his career.
But Makar was on the ice for 40 more goals-for than against, which is the third-best differential in the NHL, and he led his team in blocked shots, with 118.
Makar, 27, could win the Norris for the third time in seven seasons. This is the sixth time that he's been a finalist.
1. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Werenski has been the Norris Trophy front-runner for most of this season.
Although his offensive production cooled down at the end of the year, he has been one of the most impressive players in the NHL.
The 28-year-old ended his campaign with 22 goals and 81 points. He led the Blue Jackets in scoring by 14 points and was still third on the team in goals despite being a D-man.
Werenski ranked second in the NHL in points by a defenseman, trailing only Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers. He also tied for third in goals by a blueliner but was tied for first in even-strength goals, with 18. His 26:37 of ice time per game was the second most.
Werenski finished second in Norris Trophy voting last season, losing out to Makar's incredible campaign. But after practically recreating last year's numbers, Werenski has put himself in the driver's seat to be named defenseman of the year.
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