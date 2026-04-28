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More U.S. Domination At The OHL Cup; What About Kade O'Rourke?

The prestigious OHL Cup came to a conclusion today with the Detroit Honeybaked defeating the Toronto Jr. Candiens 3-1, giving the Americans their first-ever OHL Cup championship. Meanwhile, underage defender Kade O’Rourke awaits news of whether he will be granted exceptional status.