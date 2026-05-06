Remembering Ted Turner: The Man Who Made The Thrashers And Winnipeg Jets 2.0 Possible

Ted Turner, the inventor of the 24-hour news cycle, was also the original owner of the Atlanta Thrashers and therefore the Winnipeg Jets 2.0 franchise.
Ted Turner, who died Wednesday at the age of 87, was known as many things: TV pioneer, inventor of the 24-hour news cycle, philanthropist, Jane Fonda's former husband.
But he was also the original owner of the Atlanta Thrashers, and therefore the man indirectly responsible for the NHL returning to Winnipeg.
Turner reintroduced the NHL to Atlanta in 1999, and the team lasted 12 years before being sold in 2011 to the group that owns the Winnipeg Jets.
Ken Campbell remembers Ted Turner, who died Wednesday at the age of 87.
If not for Turner, the league might never have been interested in going back to Atlanta. And if the league had not needed a quick landing spot for the Thrashers, it probably would never have gone back to Winnipeg.
Watch today's video column above for more.
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