Report: Disqualified Ukrainian Olympian Included Killed Hockey Goalie On Helmet

Vladyslav Heraskevych, a Ukrainian skeleton slider, was disqualified from the Winter Olympics for insisting on wearing a helmet that showed athletes killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The 27-year-old's helmet has pictures of at least 20 athletes and coaches killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
Heraskevych reportedly was aware of the risk of being pulled from the event for breaking the International Olympic Committee's guidelines against making statements on the field of play.
Nonetheless, he went ahead with his statement on behalf of his country, and the IOC's decision to enforce its rules sparked controversy.
One of the athletes featured on his helmet was a 23-year-old Ukrainian hockey goaltender named Oleksiy Loginov, according to journalist Stanislav Oroshkevych.
Loginov was a 2018 youth champion with his team, the Bilyi Bars, and a bronze medallist at the 2015 U-17 Ukrainian championship, Oroshkevych reported. He volunteered to join Ukraine's Armed Forces after Russia's full-scale invasion began and died in action.
Over 660 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since the full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Sport shouldn't mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement posted to social media. "Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych says otherwise."
The president of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry, made a statement regarding the decision to disqualify Heraskevych.
"No one, no one, especially me, is disagreeing with the messaging," Coventry told reporters. "The messaging is a powerful message. It's a message of remembrance. It's a message of memory.
"It's not about the messaging; it's literally about the rules and the regulations. In this case – the field of play – we have to be able to keep a safe environment for everyone. And sadly, that just means no messaging is allowed."
Following Heraskevych's punishment, Coventry had a conversation with the athlete regarding the decision.
"Coventry asked the IOC Disciplinary Commission (DC) Chair to re-consider the withdrawal of Vladyslav Heraskevych's accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games," the IOC said in a statement.
"The Chair of the IOC DC agreed to the request, which means Mr. Heraskevych can continue to be at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games despite not being able to compete."