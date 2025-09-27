Ducks And McTavish Finally Come To Terms On A Six-Year Deal

The Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish finally came to terms on a contract extension after missing a chunk of training camp and several weeks of negotiations and stalemates.

Anaheim signed McTavish to a six-year extension worth a total of $42 million. The center will earn $7 million in average annual value. His contract will kick in immediately as he's been an RFA since July 1.

This new contract will expire after the 2030-31 campaign, when McTavish will be entering his prime years at the age of 28. This extension also eats up two years of UFA eligibility.

Some concerns began to surface that McTavish would miss a bit of the regular season because of the contract dispute. At one point, the 22-year-old began practising with the OHL's Ottawa 67's.

However, now that the team has locked him up for the next six years, he can return to the Ducks to finish off the rest of training camp and pre-season.

Entering his fifth NHL season, McTavish has already played 229 NHL games, scoring 60 goals and 140 points. Furthermore, he's coming off a career-high season where he recorded 22 goals and 33 assists for 52 points in 76 appearances.

With that, the Ducks' star continues to grow and mature as he averaged a career-best 16:53 of ice time last year.

“Mason is a key part of our team, and we’re excited to reach a long-term agreement that reflects his importance to our future,” Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said in a statement upon Saturday's announcement.

“He’s a highly skilled, physical, and competitive player who plays the game the right way. Mason has already made a significant impact at a young age, and we’re confident he’ll continue to grow into a top player as we build toward sustained success.”

It's been seven years since Anaheim were in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Despite that, many are expecting the young Ducks to challenge for a playoff spot or at least make some noise in the Western Conference wild-card race.

“Today is an exciting day for me and my family to commit my long-term future to the Anaheim Ducks,” McTavish said in a statement.

“I believe in the direction of this organization and the group we have in the locker room. We’re building something special and I want to help this team take the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender and, ultimately, a championship team.”

Securing the services of McTavish is crucial if Verbeek and the rest of the franchise want his team to sniff around the post-season.

McTavish wasn't the only player who had lengthy contract negotiations as an RFA. New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and Nashville Predators right winger Luke Evangelista both require new deals.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.