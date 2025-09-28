Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz Gets His Wish Signing New Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz have agreed on a four-year extension that pays the goaltender $3.75 million per season.

Stolarz's extension will take him through the 2029-30 campaign and will only kick in at the start of the 2026-27 season.

This $15-million ticket gets done just over a week before the Maple Leafs' season opener on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens. This is worth noting because Stolarz made it clear that he wasn't interested in negotiating a contract during the 2025-26 season.

This was a key piece of business for Toronto and GM Brad Treliving, especially considering the uncertainty of Joseph Woll's availability.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Woll would take a leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter. Since then, there has been no update on when he could return. In the meantime, it's clear that Stolarz will take on the load of being the Leafs' No. 1 netminder.

Stolarz proved to be a vital piece of the Maple Leafs in his first season with the team last year. In the regular season, he recorded a .926 save percentage, a 2.14 goals against average in a career-high of 33 starts. He registered a 21-8-3 record, accumulating four shutouts along the way.

Among all goaltenders who have featured in a minimum of 25 games, Stolarz led the league in SP and finished the campaign as the third-best goalie in the GAA department.

The 31-year-old netminder continued his fine form in the post-season, earning four wins in seven starts, all against the Ottawa Senators in the first round.

Stolarz was called upon to take on the Florida Panthers in the second round. However, after about 30 minutes of play in Game 1, he was forced to leave the game a few moments after Panthers center Sam Bennett collided with Stolarz, favoring the goalie's head.

Nonetheless, in a new season, and now with the security of a new contract, Stolarz is set to take the crease in 2025-26.

