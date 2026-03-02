Edmonton Oilers Acquire D-Man Connor Murphy From Chicago Blackhawks

Heading to Chicago is a 2028 second-round pick, and the Blackhawks are retaining 50 percent of Murphy's $4.4-million cap hit. Frank Seravalli of Victory+, Sportsnet's Mark Spector and The Athletic were among those reporting the trade before the teams made the announcement later on Monday.
Murphy is in the final season of a four-year contract and is a pending UFA.
The 32-year-old Murphy has played 60 games this season for the Blackhawks, notching four goals and 13 points while averaging 16:34 of ice time.
Murphy's ice time has decreased this season, as he hasn't recorded an average lower than 19 minutes in a campaign since 2017-18 with the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks have integrated their young defensemen this season, resulting in Murphy having a reduced role.
Despite that, Murphy should provide exactly what the Oilers need.
The Oilers have struggled defensively this season, ranking 26th in goals allowed per game (3.33). Their penalty kill, meanwhile, ranks 26th, killing 76.9 percent of their penalties.
Murphy should help the Oilers improve in both areas. He can use his 6-foot-4 frame to defend the rush and break up cycle plays.
Murphy led the Blackhawks with 87 blocked shots. That number would rank fourth on the Oilers, trailing Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm and Ty Emberson.
The Oilers' current defense corps consists of Evan Bouchard, Jake Walman, Spencer Stastney, Nurse, Ekholm and Emberson. Murphy will be the third right-handed defenseman in that group, alongside Bouchard and Emberson.
The former 2011 first-round pick has 805 regular-season games of NHL experience, but he's only played nine post-season games back in 2020.
Edmonton also loaned Isaac Howard to AHL Bakersfield as it announced the trade. The rookie left winger has two goals and five points in 28 games.
As for the Blackhawks, they gain a second-round pick from the Oilers for a player they would have likely lost for nothing during the off-season. The Blackhawks have an abundance of picks in the next three drafts, as they own four first-round picks, seven second-round picks and all three of their third-round picks.
While the Blackhawks may not be competing for a playoff spot again this season, their deep prospect pool, coupled with their plethora of picks, should allow them to compete very soon.
