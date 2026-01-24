Resurgent Buffalo Sabres Are Absolutely Kevyn Adams' Team

The Buffalo Sabres have been red-hot under new GM Jarmo Kekalainen. But the person who largely built the team that's pulling this off is the GM before him.
The same owner who fired the coach of his football team partly on the basis of an inconsolable dressing room fired the GM of his hockey team while it was on a three-game winning streak.
It remains to be seen whether Terry Pegula canning Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was the right move, but you simply cannot argue with the results the Buffalo Sabres have enjoyed since firing Adams.
But the thing is, Adams' replacement, Jarmo Kekalainen, aside from not being Adams, has actually done nothing to a roster that Adams largely built with a coaching staff Adams hired.
Ken Campbell discusses who deserves the credit for the Buffalo Sabres' hot streak.
If the Sabres do break their 14-year playoff drought and do some damage in the post-season, even the most ardent Adams critics will have to admit that this is his team.
Watch today's video column up above for more.
