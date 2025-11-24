Right Or Wrong: Connor Bedard Snubs Autograph Hound Wanting Him To Sign The Hockey News

With 13 goals and 31 points in 22 games — numbers that put him in the top-10 in NHL scoring — Connor Bedard is sure making everyone forget about the sophomore slump he went through last season.

The question is whether Team Canada, which is finalizing the roster for the 2026 Olympics, will take notice and add the Chicago Blackhawks star center to the group heading over to Milan in February.

Well, fans are certainly noticing — and that's become a double-edged swords these days.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, Bedard earned the wrong type of attention when a video showed him snubbing a few so-called fans looking for his autograph. In the now-viral video, Bedard appears to be walking back from Ball Arena in Denver with a couple of teammates, when he is approached by a group of men looking for Bedard to autograph copies of The Hockey News.

"Connor, can you please sign a magazine for me man?" one of the fans, who is recording the interaction, asks while holding up the 2023 issue of The Hockey News' Draft Preview, which features Bedard on the cover. "You can personalize it, please? You can personalize it. There's only three of them. Dude, I've never gotten your autograph before. You can personalize it."

"I've got to go," Bedard answers, while still walking.

Eventually, Bedard gives in and scribbles his signature on the Draft Preview, as well as another issue of The Hockey News where he's on the cover.

Case closed.

Except, the X user @BeholdPaleH0rse tweeted the video and wrote the following: "Connor Bedard of the NHL Chicago Blackhawks shows zero humanity to this guy in what would have taken 2 seconds to be a decent person. These sellouts are just under a lot of pressure right now, and not at peace."

No question, Bedard has probably signed hundreds — if not thousands or millions — of autographs since becoming the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. You'd like to think that most of those seeking his autograph are kids who look up to the 20-year-old. But the reality is that the majority of autograph hounds are grown men who are then selling the autographed items in online auctions, such as eBay or Facebook marketplace.

Make no mistake, re-selling autographs is a business.

Back when Phil Kessel was playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, I remember trailing behind him for the 5-minute walk from the hotel in Tampa Bay to the arena and being surprised at how aggressive the autograph hounds were. Some were holding binders of nothing but Kessel hockey cards. At first, he signed a few. But then he recognized the autograph hounds and refused, saying "I signed your cards yesterday."

In this instance, the person seeking Bedard's autograph made it clear that Bedard can "personalize" the autograph, going as far to say that Bedard could write "To Joanna", which would then hurt the re-sale value. The autograph seeker also says that this is the first time he's asked for an autograph.

Both might be true. But at the same time, it's not Bedard's duty to fulfill each and every autograph request, especially when he's not even at the rink. Like us, he's human. He's got a right to his privacy. We don't know if he had already spent an hour or more signing autographs outside the rink. We don't know if these men had already been pestering him for autographs before starting the recording.

That being said, Bedard eventually caved and signed two issues of The Hockey News for the fans — and then was torched for it.

In other words, even when he's trying to be nice, you sometimes can't win.

"A grown man begging another grown man for his autograph is beyond cringe," tweeted @TheGreatDanpy.

"Not a fan or a kid, an adult looking for something to sell, He's the scumbag not Bedard," tweeted @keebs82.

"Yeah you have never been an athlete. These guys get 5-6 autographs a week and get mad when you refuse to sign. 2 hrs later it’s on the internet for sale," tweeted @T_East8.

"He’s just trying to take a walk with his friends/family in peace. You wouldn’t understand," tweeted @BtcPhenom.

"I’d argue the guy filming shows zero humanity," tweeted @ivandemigoal

What do you think?

Was Bedard in the wrong with how he interacted with the fans? Or were the fans too pushy in demanding that Bedard sign their magazines?

Let us know in the comments below.

