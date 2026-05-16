Sabres' Alex Tuch May Have One Final Opportunity To Showcase His Value To The NHL
Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch had a great first playoff round this year, but Tuch's disappearing act in the second round against the Montreal Canadiens could be hampering his financial earnings. Tuch must rediscover his scoring touch to save the Sabres and assure himself of a major raise.
The key reason NHLers want to perform well at this time in the hockey calendar is to win a Stanley Cup. But not far behind on the list of importance for players is the opportunity to generate a handsome raise for themselves if they’re on an expiring contract.
There is no better example right now of a player directly affecting their next salary than Buffalo Sabres right winger Alex Tuch.
In six games against the Boston Bruins in Round 1, Tuch posted an impressive four goals and seven points. But in five games against the Montreal Canadiens in Round 2, Tuch has failed to produce even a single point. Thus, it’s no wonder that the Sabres are now trailing their series, and Buffalo is facing elimination Saturday night in Montreal.
Certainly, Tuch has had a solid season, posting 33 goals and 66 points in 79 games – nearly the same numbers as his 36-goal, 67-point season in 2024-25.
Tuch is a known quantity, and at 30 years old, he’s in his prime. But there’s no question his disappearing act against the Canadiens is costing him real money.
Tuch and his agent have to know he’s being judged by GMs who can throw dollars around like they’re manhole covers. With every playoff game that goes by without offense from Tuch, the more financial leverage he loses.
His play could be a major determinant as to whether the Sabres’ season continues, and he’s got no more room for error.
The next contract Tuch signs could prove to be the final one of his NHL career, so you know he’s going to be trying to maximize his leverage by bouncing back the rest of the way this season. If he and the Sabres can get to the Eastern Conference final and beyond, he’ll be a happy man no matter what type of raise he gets from one team or another this summer.
Tuch’s current salary of $4.75 million is almost assuredly going to at least double when he hits the open market. He’s the best free-agent option for any team seeking a dynamic power forward. But the Sabres have the cap space to bring Tuch back, and Buffalo fans no doubt will want Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen to retain Tuch’s services.
That said, for the rest of their series against the Habs, the Sabres are going to look to Tuch for help generating offense, and he’s shown this year he can be a difference-maker.
Tuch may never get this far into the post-season again, so he has to make the most of his opportunity and elevate his game so that Buffalo knocks off the Canadiens and gets into the Eastern final against the Carolina Hurricanes.
If he can do so, Tuch’s legacy in Buffalo is going to be a positive one. Tuch has the chance to send Western New Yorkers into fits of glee – and the results he puts up the rest of the way this year will go a long way toward determining the type of money he makes next season and many seasons after that.
But tonight could be Tuch’s final game to prove his value.
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