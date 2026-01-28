Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin Playing With Heavy Heart, Soft Hands And Light Feet

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin has dealt with a lot off the ice this past year, which makes his success so far this season incredibly easy to cheer for.
It's really interesting to watch the transformation of the Buffalo Sabres from being the biggest dumpster fire in the NHL to a team that nobody seems to be able to beat.
And it's just as interesting to watch Rasmus Dahlin deal with all of this.
Ken Campbell discusses the year Rasmus Dahlin has had so far and what his teammate and coach said about him in this latest video column.
Dahlin's been with Sabres through more chaos and less success than any other player, but now he and the Sabres are for real. They showed it again in their 7-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night, and he showed it again by scoring a hat trick and picking up five points.
It's incredibly easy to cheer for Rasmus Dahlin. He's a good kid who has been through a lot. And he's coming out the other side.
Watch more about Dahlin in the video column up above.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.