Screen Shots: The World Cup Of Hockey's Eighth Team, Exploring A Red Wings Offer Sheet For Fantilli

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'It Was Not Just About Hockey': Former NHLer And Ukraine National Team Coach Dmitri Khristich Discusses How Hockey Is Used As Inspiration

As Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues, former NHL star Dmitri Khristich has been coaching the Ukrainian men's national team. And in this exclusive interview with THN.com, Khristich painted a stark picture of living through war – and hockey's inspirational role for Ukrainians.