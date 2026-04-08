Seattle Kraken President Ron Francis To Step Down

Ron Francis, the first GM of the Seattle Kraken, is stepping down from his position as president of hockey operations at the end of the regular season.
Seattle Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis will step down at the end of the regular season, the team announced Wednesday.
Francis, 63, was the franchise's first GM for four seasons and was promoted to president of hockey operations ahead of this campaign.
The Kraken made the playoffs once in 2022-23 and won the first round against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in seven games. They nearly advanced to the Western Conference final, ultimately losing in seven games to the Dallas Stars.
This season, they were in a playoff spot at the trade deadline but went on a cold streak, going 3-12-2 since March 4. They now sit nine points out of a wild-card spot.
Jason Botterill, who was promoted to GM and executive vice-president before the 2025-26 season, will lead hockey operations after Francis steps down.
"Ron and I agreed that this is the right moment to make a thoughtful transition for both Ron and the organization, and move in a new direction," Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a news release.
"Under his stewardship, we reached the playoffs in our second season, and he leaves behind a strong foundation of draft picks and promising prospects that will continue to shape the future of the team," Leiweke added. "We are grateful for his dedication and professionalism, and we wish Ron and his family the very best."
Francis said it's been an honor to launch and lead the Kraken since he became the GM in July 2019, two years before the team's expansion draft.
"I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run," Francis said. "I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I'm grateful to have been part of its beginning."
Francis consulted on the Kraken name, practice facility and AHL affiliate, the team said. He also hired Dave Hakstol as the team's first coach and, in 2024, Dan Bylsma as the second coach.
At the expansion draft in 2021, Francis selected current franchise-leading scorer Jared McCann, current captain Jordan Eberle, first captain Mark Giordano, defensemen Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson, fan favorite Brandon Tanev and starting goalie Joey Daccord, among others.
He then drafted center Matty Beniers second overall in the 2021 NHL draft and signed goaltender Phillip Grubauer and left winger Jaden Schwartz in free agency.
Other major acquisitions during Francis' tenure include Brandon Montour, Chandler Stephenson and draft picks Shane Wright and Berkly Catton.
Despite the Kraken's efforts, they went from recording 100 points in 2022-23 to 81 in 2023-24. Last season, they finished seventh in the Pacific Division with 76 points. With five games left in this campaign, they're at 75 points under their third coach in franchise history, Lane Lambert.
Seattle ranks 26th in goals-for per game, 23rd in goals-against per game, 19th in power-play success rate and 31st in penalty-kill percentage.
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