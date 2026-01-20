Senators' Linus Ullmark Illustrates How Mental Health Is Still A Problem In Pro Sports

"Getting sent the message that Steve and the organization put out was incredible," Ullmark said. "And then to hear all the nice things that the guys said in the locker room after coming home from that trip. Because all I'm thinking during this time is, 'What are they thinking about me?' Like, everybody knows it's untrue, but is this going to put doubts in their mind that I'm not who I am and I'm someone else that I'm trying to be, or something like that?"